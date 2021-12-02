The Art of Entertaining Makes it Easy to Eat Well

For 27 years, The Art of Entertaining has provided fresh and delicious meals through catering, carryout meals, grab-and-go appetizers, desserts, breakfasts and more. This holiday season, find the dinners that take the hassle away from big get-togethers as well as gifts for the ones you love.
“Our care package is a really great deal for a gift,” says owner Ann Lemcke. “The package is a total of five single meals, along with two of our homemade soups. For $42.50, it’s food for a week.”
Another great gift option is the Monday Family Dinner, especially great for people on the go. The meal consists of two entrées, a salad for four, a loaf of bread and four cookies. “For $30, it’s a lot of food for four, with leftovers,” Lemcke says.
Dinners and care packages are chosen from 20 different options that are prepared to be heated at home. Lemcke says, “Everything we offer can be frozen, as well, so it can last if you can’t eat it all in one week.”
The Art of Entertaining also offers gift cards for any denomination. When people order dinner specials as a gift, that gift can be be wrapped and tied with a bow for a festive presentation.
Lemcke adds that The Art of Entertaining has continued its catering offerings throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and that its individual lunches have been extremely popular for everything from work meetings to weddings where people aren’t comfortable with a buffet.
“It’s been very busy,” she says. “Our grab-and-go offerings have been greatly expanded and it’s been great.”
Whether you’re looking to give the gift of delicious homemade food to a loved one or want to have easy, healthy meals during and after the holidays, The Art of Entertaining has everything you need.
The Art of Entertaining, 8796 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-963-9899, theaofe.com