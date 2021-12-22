Your Little Princess Will Flip Over These Washable Dresses From Local Boutique Foxtail Lilies

Out of her home in the heart of St. Charles, Foxtail Lilies founder Dana Fischer hopes to bring kids joy and empowerment through her cute and comfy clothes.
“Our clothing is unique in the sense that we want it to be fun and something that you can’t just find anywhere,” Fischer says. “[We want to offer options that would] make a little girl want to put that dress on to end that little fight that a mom could have in the morning of getting that child dressed.”
That battle is one Fischer, a mom to three darling daughters, understands firsthand.
“I have twin girls who are now 8,” Fischer says. “I started Foxtail Lilies about 4½ years ago, when I got into wanting to dress my daughters alike. But I worked in a medical office, and my husband was a public school teacher, so it was difficult to buy things for twin girls. I just thought that this would be something fun that I could do.”
However, in time, Fischer says the hobby went further than “just for fun.”
“Every month, it just kept getting bigger and bigger,” Fischer says. “Slowly, I kept dropping what I used to call my ‘real job,’ and now this is my real job.
I work Foxtail Lilies full time, Monday through Friday, and I have one full-time employee that’s here Monday through Friday. I’m very blessed in that sense. Our Facebook group has close to 8,000 members. I haven’t met barely any of them, but I feel like I know them, and they know me because they’ve grown with me.”
Foxtail Lilies is now an online shop that originally specialized solely in girl’s clothing but that has since expanded into offering boy’s clothing, as well.
“It was just really important in that time to make sure that my girls didn’t feel like there would be anything holding them back,” Fischer explains. “I wanted to make sure that they always knew that they could do anything that they wanted to do and to not let anybody tell them otherwise, while also being kind and respectful. Isn’t that every parent’s dream?”
Foxtail Lilies carries clothes for ages 1 to 10, including dresses, basics and accessories. The company is perhaps best known for its princess line, which is delightfully dubbed The FTL Royal Court collection and features looks inspired by the likes of Ariel, Elsa, Moana, Cinderella and more.
“They are something that is fun for little girls to wear,” Fischer describes. “They twirl, and they all have that little sparkle to them. They are all inspired by the Disney princesses.”
Part of this line is even sold exclusively at Foxtail Lilies, such as the Frozen-inspired maxi dresses.
“We have a couple of styles that are long-sleeved and full-length that were exclusively designed by myself, so the manufacturer can produce only for me,” Fischer says. “Kids often wear them to Disney [parks], and they also wear them to preschool.”
Another perk of The FTL Royal Court collection – as well as the line’s matching doll-sized dresses – is that the dresses are 100 percent cotton (excluding some of the dress details).
“Even though some of those details aren’t cotton, they can still be thrown in the wash,” Fischer says. “They are not polyester, so they can be sprayed with some stain remover, thrown in the washing machine, thrown in the dryer and hung up.”
That fact alone is enough to make most moms merry – but not as merry as the mini princesses.
“My favorite videos for customers to post is them twirling in those dresses,” Fischer says. “They can dream, and they think that they are Elsa or Cinderella. To see that kind of joy in a child is something that just makes the world a better place.”
Foxtail Lilies, foxtaillilies.com