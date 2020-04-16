Work-From-Home Wardrobe: Collection by The Normal Brand Combines Comfort with Style

The work environment for most folks has taken on a whole new look in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. More people are telecommuting from the safety of their homes, communicating with colleagues via Zoom meetings and instant messenger, and adjusting to a routine that sometimes involves family interruptions.

Local designers at The Normal Brand on the Clayton/Ladue border, however, have found a way to deliver a new normalcy to the metro area – and across the globe.

Its latest WFH (“work-from-home,” of course) collection focuses on comfort and functionality. “You still want to look presentable when working from home,” co-owner Lan Sansone says. “The active Puremeso shirt is incredibly comfortable, yet looks good. If you’re in front of people [on a computer screen], it gets you in that mindset of working.”

“Puremeso,” pronounced pure-may-soh, is a textile technology that The Normal Brand created to capture the softest kind of comfort while providing performance qualities, like moisture-wicking and breathability. The trademarked style features heavily in the WFH collection, captured in joggers, henleys, button-downs and hoodies that are perfect for the spring and summer months ahead.

“We went with a lot of solid silhouettes that have some pop of color,” Sansone says. “You’ll see the sunrise color, the blue haze and also solid neutrals. There are spring plaids [as well] that the product team put together.”

All of The Normal Brand’s collections are currently discounted by 25 percent. The Sansones are keeping a steady eye on the evolving public health crisis to ensure they stay proactive in protecting their employees and customers. They are following closure protocols for the flagship storefront here, as well as at the specialty boutiques in which their products are sold.