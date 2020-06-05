Washington University Fashion Show Goes Virtual

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University has taken its students’ work to a digital stage. On May 9, fashion design program students hosted the annual fashion design show online.

In its 91st year, the fashion show has gone on through war and peace, boom economies and periods of recession, and more. The show now serves as a symbol of continuance and perseverance through today’s pandemic.

The participating students spent nine months working on their projects with faculty, alumni, industry friends and staff, according to an Instagram post containing a live stream of the show.

"We are proud that each student will graduate with a portfolio of work that shows a specific visual vocabulary and design aesthetic, thereby setting the stage for a career as a fashion designer," the post's caption reads.

Senior lecturer Claire Thomas-Morgan designed a website that showcases each senior student’s capstone collection.

Eric Li’s collection touches on elevating identity beyond racial and cultural constructs through minimalist and gender-ambiguous designs. Meredith Liu reflected the Japanese art of kintsugi in her designs, highlighting brokenness in form with laser-cut motifs and gold details as a symbol of strength.

Raelyn Browning launched an exploration of the unknown in her “Space Renaissance” collection, combining retro silhouettes with hyper-bright visuals and futuristic forms, in an ode to the vast range of emotions humans experience throughout a lifetime.