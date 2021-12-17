Treat Yourself and Friends With LARK Skin Co.’s New Holiday At-Home Facial Kits

Take a look at your list of people to buy gifts for this holiday season. Is your name anywhere to be seen? LARK Skin Co. is here to remind you that you should always be on your list, alongside those you love, because self-care is essential to a healthier well-being.

“Everybody just wants to relax after a year and a half of craziness,” founder and CEO Lisa Dolan says, referencing the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “It feels like people are ready to get back to normal as much as possible.”

The Webster Groves clean beauty shop focuses on offering “transformative skincare experiences,” according to its website, and reopened its doors in the fall to allow in-person shopping again. Along with inviting shoppers in, LARK Skin Co. announced new products in its lineup, just in time for the holidays.

“It’s an assortment geared toward self-care,” Dolan describes of the latest product releases. “We’ve been noticing in our shop that people are really exhausted and need some right now. Everything is self-care-centered this holiday season: reconnecting with yourself and taking time to relax [so you can] start to feel a bit better after the last 18 months.”

LARK Skin Co.’s themed boxes center on nurturing one’s self and a line of at-home facial kits, available to buy in-store or have shipped, bring the shop’s spalike experience to one’s home.

“Our facial-in-a-box kits are a really cool gift idea, tailored to the person you are gifting,” Dolan says. “We have three different sets, and they range from an express and a signature to the ultimate facial kit. Something simple, like the express, has one or two face masks and a special facial cleansing sponge. I think there’s 11 products in our ultimate facial kit.”