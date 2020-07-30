Town and Country Teens Launch Online Jewelry Shop June + Co.

Three Town and Country teens used quarantine as an opportunity to get creative – and now they’ve opened a digital shop of dainty and darling jewelry dubbed June + Co.

“At first, it was something fun to do since we’d been stuck at home,” says Grace Yost, who operates June + Co. with her two sisters Emma and Norah Yost. “Then it kind of turned into this opportunity for the three of us to use our talents and open it up as a business.”

The business in question opened via Instagram on June 23 and has already resulted in orders from Canada, Washington and California.

“They’ve all just seen our account, I guess, running through Instagram,” Grace Yost says. “So that was supercool to see this was started in St. Louis but people all around are finding it.”

Currently June + Co. has five simple yet sophisticated rings that are made with 20-gauge, tarnish-resistant gold wire – the Grace ring, which has a multi-wrapped band with a mother-of-pearl stone; the Em, which is a slim gold band with a petite navy circular stone; the Jules, which contains three navy stones; the Audrey, which is a hammered gold stacked ring; and the latest, the Birdie, which mimics a soft oceanic wave.

“We wanted to start with affordable, simple, everyday rings,” Emma Yost says. “We research a lot of different ideas before putting our own spin on it. … Norah will come to us with a design that she has made, and me and Grace will either perfect it or try it out before we launch it.”

Each ring is made to order by Norah; however, each sister plays a crucial role in June + Co.