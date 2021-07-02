Top 2021 Swimsuit Trends in the St. Louis Metro Area

Whether you’re prepared to soak up some sun poolside or break away to the beach for a holiday from the hustle, don’t just don the same swimsuit from last summer. Instead, make a splash with some of the season’s latest styles!

Not sure what to choose? According to Ann Boldt of Ladue’s Splash storefront, styles influenced by those of the 1970s are stealing the show.

“We are seeing lots of soft-to-touch fabrics inspired by the ’70s, with groovy and pastel florals,” Boldt says.

Splash’s Frankies Bikinis foxy top, for example, is one of the shop’s bestsellers this season and is a bandeau-style suit with over-the-shoulder tie straps that comes in prints with far-out flair and vibrant colors that could stand out on any beachfront. The top also comes in a luxe satin fabric in soft solid summer hues, such as honeydew and lemon drop.

“Underwire has also made a comeback,” Boldt says, “whether it be a molded cup or more sculptured, as well as the retro wrap tie top. We are also selling a lot of ‘tie detail,’ whether it be shoulder ties on the top to a wrap tie on the bottoms, making the suits really fun!”

Splash’s Devon Windsor cypress full-piece, for example, has a halter top with wraparound straps that hook at the side seam to connect to the high-rise bottoms for a full-piece look. It comes in both black and textured cream.

Speaking of texture, Boldt notes which fabrics are similarly trending. She lists satin, anything with shimmer and terry as the top textures to shop.