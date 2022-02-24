This Inclusive Fitness Brand Based in the St. Louis Area Offers Empowering Activewear for All Women

Fitness-based lifestyle brand Krescant Marie was made to outfit women of all shapes and sizes. Its mission? Helping all women to look good and feel good.
Local entrepreneur Krescant Sims Wooten created the stylish line of activewear in a wide range of sizing after she says her own fitness gear search fell short of representing every woman.
“I was really in the market for some size-inclusive, cute, functional activewear – activewear that was for everyone,” she explains. “I found that the fitness-wear market didn’t focus a lot on full-figured women or what the average woman’s size is. In other activewear brands, I always saw people at the end of their fitness journey – I never saw them in the middle of it. And there wasn’t a lot of representation of Black women in the fitness space.”
As part of its inclusive mission, Krescant Marie carries a wide range of sizing – from extra-small to double extra-large – in its soft, durable activewear. The City Leggings (the brand’s most popular piece) come in eye-catching colors: radiant orchid, classic blue and noire. The brand also offers “warm, waist-length” pullovers and sauna wraps, which “help burn more calories during cardio and stabilize the back during weightlifting,” Wooten says.
Accessories include satin-lined caps, bucket hats, logo socks and carryall bags – “great for the gym, work or travel, and easy to clean, with lots of compartments,” Wooten notes. “If you’re going to work, you still have space for your gym gear in the evening,” she explains. “And the zipper pocket slides over your suitcase for easy movement through the airport.”
Wooten makes a point to interact with her customers and to create products they desire, she says. “I created pieces that move with you as you move along in your day – no matter where the day takes you,” Wooten says. “[From] yoga or lifting weights [to taking] the kids to school [with no] time to change, you can throw on a jean jacket and elevate your look and not necessarily always look like you came from the gym.”
Krescant Marie’s new collection, set for release this spring, will expand its sizes to triple extra-large, with items that include sets (matching tops and bottoms), shorts, windbreakers, jumpsuits and sports bras, a product that her audience specifically asked for – and that Wooten is now delivering.
The current collection is available now at krescantmarie.com, with the new line also set to be sold this spring on the site, as well as at the new Procure boutique at City Foundry STL. Additionally, follow @krescantmarie on Instragram to find out about its latest pop-ups.
Krescant Marie, 4000 Green Mount Crossing Drive, Shiloh, krescantmarie.com