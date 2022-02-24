This Inclusive Fitness Brand Based in the St. Louis Area Offers Empowering Activewear for All Women

Fitness-based lifestyle brand Krescant Marie was made to outfit women of all shapes and sizes. Its mission? Helping all women to look good and feel good.

Local entrepreneur Krescant Sims Wooten created the stylish line of activewear in a wide range of sizing after she says her own fitness gear search fell short of representing every woman.

“I was really in the market for some size-inclusive, cute, functional activewear – activewear that was for everyone,” she explains. “I found that the fitness-wear market didn’t focus a lot on full-figured women or what the average woman’s size is. In other activewear brands, I always saw people at the end of their fitness journey – I never saw them in the middle of it. And there wasn’t a lot of representation of Black women in the fitness space.”

As part of its inclusive mission, Krescant Marie carries a wide range of sizing – from extra-small to double extra-large – in its soft, durable activewear. The City Leggings (the brand’s most popular piece) come in eye-catching colors: radiant orchid, classic blue and noire. The brand also offers “warm, waist-length” pullovers and sauna wraps, which “help burn more calories during cardio and stabilize the back during weightlifting,” Wooten says.

Accessories include satin-lined caps, bucket hats, logo socks and carryall bags – “great for the gym, work or travel, and easy to clean, with lots of compartments,” Wooten notes. “If you’re going to work, you still have space for your gym gear in the evening,” she explains. “And the zipper pocket slides over your suitcase for easy movement through the airport.”