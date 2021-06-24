The Zero-Waste, Small-Batch Local Beauty Brand We Can’t Wait to Try

Local artist and social entrepreneur Jenny Murphy’s all-natural line called Not Makeup is gaining traction with a loyal client base. The small-batch cheek and lip tints, glosses, balms and scents are giving consumers the power to treat their skin and selves in a sustainable fashion.

“It’s in the name,” Murphy says. “It’s ‘not makeup.’ It shifts the idea that makeup is permanent and alters your face. It’s a different way to use it, a different mindset of how to take care of and adorn your skin.”

Murphy began the product line during the COVID-19 pandemic, though she had been making and using her own beauty products for years. The founder and former executive director of Perennial, a local nonprofit that teaches people how to live sustainable and self-sufficient lives, also works as an artist and a teacher. Launching Not Makeup allowed her to combine her passions as a maker and advocate for the environment by creating zero-waste products.

“All of the products I use are natural waxes that moisturize and improve the quality of your skin,” Murphy describes. “I add color from plants. I use all compostable packaging. Even the tubes [the products] come in are paper-based.”

She also sources materials from a limited number of suppliers that pride themselves on using organic, ethically and sustainably harvested ingredients.

“That is something magical to me about the brand,” Murphy says. “When you buy stuff, it’s [often] always stuff in your life. When you use this balm or gloss, it disappears, like it never existed. To think of this product as going away as you’re using it – that it has no impact in that way – is cool.”