The Women of Clayton Road: How Female Business Owners are Taking the Lead in Ladue

A new wave of powerful female business owners is leading Ladue’s popular shopping strip along Clayton Road. In a historic shift for the traditionally male-led business district, more women have set up shop in recent years, banding together with the neighborhood’s longtime businesswomen to form a strong female network.

Building owner Judy Zafft says the significant change certainly shows in her seven storefronts on Clayton Road. “As the years evolve, we’re seeing more women-owned businesses, from boutiques to salons,” she says, noting the majority of her tenants today are successful female shop owners.

Melodie Tauben, longtime owner of Vie women’s boutique, says the women-led businesses have found a strong network in the Ladue Merchants Association – spearheaded by fellow female businesswoman Jodi Allen, who co-owns Companion Bakery – which makes efforts to host events for the Clayton business district, such as the Ladue Holiday Walk, food drives and sidewalk sales.

“The owners in my part of the strip have almost all been women, and we join together for special events and sales, fostering a feeling of camaraderie and community,” Tauben says.

Another female business owner, Sarah Rennie, who opened All Four Corners Picture Framing Studio last year, says she is proud to be recognized among the strip’s “shrewd, determined businesspeople,” and agrees the women-led business association “is focused on how we have strength in numbers to promote our entire district,” also noting the supportive band of fellow shops – such as Sign of the Arrow, a volunteer-staffed nonprofit retail needlepoint and gift shop founded by the St. Louis Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi Fraternity for Women – that send customers her way.