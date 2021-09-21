The St. Louis-Based, Black Woman-Owned Beauty Brand Bringing Sexy Back to Self-Care

In a world where “pivoting” is a constant state of being, who has time or energy for themselves? Get Leighed Cosmetics – a cruelty-free, vegan line of skin and hair care products made in St. Louis – understands this struggle, and it’s here to change your mindset.

“Our entire goal with Get Leighed Cosmetics is to make self-care easy [and] attainable, giving you more time to spend on the things that make you happy,” owner Evelyn Leigh says. “I’ve faced a lot of challenges in the industry being a Black woman-owned business. My priority, always, is to create an avenue for all women to have products that cater to them and make them feel good about themselves.”

Leigh works to achieve this goal by easing common insecurities women have about their bodies. For example, Leigh’s remedy for chafing thighs – “Thigh Saver” – is a talc-free dusting powder that absorbs moisture, smooths skin and can stand up to intense-heat climates.

Get Leighed Cosmetics isn’t about what’s trending today – it’s focused on creating lasting products “that are making a mark,” Leigh says. That success hinges on a vast network of industry professionals she developed early in her career as a freelance makeup artist.

“I’ve been able to team up with [these experts] and get their opinions, and have them test my products on their clients,” Leigh explains. “I am ensuring, across the board in the beauty industry, that I create products with professional opinions, test them on real people and take their concerns into account.”