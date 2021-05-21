The Creve Coeur-Based Online Boutique Metro Area Shoppers Are Loving Right Now

From a young age, Samantha Stirmlinger was fond of fashion. However, it wasn’t until she found herself homebound during the COVID-19 crisis that she decided to combine her passion for fashion with her buying-and-selling background to create an online shopping source, Marigold Boutique.
“My mom’s mom, Mary Catherine, would make her own clothes, and any time you saw her, she was always in gold, dressed to the nines, hoop earrings, just always loved fashion,” Stirmlinger says. “We would always talk fashion and talk about outfits. I think she kind of gave me that love for fashion.”
It similarly gave Stirmlinger the name for her online boutique, which she launched out of her Creve Coeur home last October.
“We kind of combined her name, Mary, with gold, to get the Marigold name,” Stirmlinger says. “If you go to our site, you’ll see pretty much only gold jewelry and gold accessories, and so I think I got that love for gold from her. She is not here with us, but I know she helps me along the way. I think she would love this.”
And what customers love is how Stirmlinger streamlines the online-shopping experience for metro area shoppers.
“We do a 10-mile radius for hand delivery – and that usually takes 24 to 48 hours,” Stirmlinger says. “Then we also have a free porch pickup in case they need it sooner than that.”
Stirmlinger also conducts two to three pop-up shops a month in locations such as the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, City Foundry STL and Missouri Athletic Club – and has also started doing private events. She also recently opened a shop inside Painted Tree Boutiques, a marketplace in Ballwin that supports small businesses.
“This past Saturday, I was actually at a housewarming party,” Stirmlinger says. “It was a customer who had 25 girls over, and they were doing a brunch. I brought all of my stuff to her, had a couple of racks and accessories, and everybody could shop there while they had fun.”
Fun, cozy, and bohemian are just some of the descriptors of Marigold Boutique’s style.
“I try to just stay on the fashion trends as they change,” Stirmlinger says. “But I am definitely into the boho side of things.”
Offerings include anything from dresses and rompers to leisure sets and sunglasses to tops and bottoms – all of which Stirmlinger hand-selects for her site by shopping at markets in Dallas, Las Vegas and Atlanta.
“I really try to take the time, touch the clothes to make sure the quality is good and take customer feedback in what the trends are,” Stirmlinger says. “Obviously, you want the clothes to look good, but the reason I travel and go to markets and vendors is because I want to find clothes that not only look good but also feel good, are the best quality you can find and will hold up for many wears.”
And because inclusivity is important to her brand, she also tries to stock items at a variety of price points and from a variety of brands, such as L*Space, Daydreamer and Show Me Your Mumu, as well as brands that are less well-known.
“I just try to hit the market of anyone looking for an outfit for a certain event, whatever that might be, whatever your price range,” Stirmlinger says. “I try to shop to get something everybody would like and could afford.”
Shopping with Marigold Boutique also affords Stirmlinger the opportunity to donate 10 percent of her yearly sales to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
“My mom is a breast cancer survivor, so that is near and dear to my heart,” Stirmlinger says. “They support strong women, and because of everything they stand for, I just knew that is something I wanted to give back to when I started this.”
And although Stirmlinger’s side hustle is just shy of eight months old, she has been pleasantly surprised by its success.
“We just get more customers every day, from more and more states, ordering online,” she says. “This has just been growing like crazy. It’s so exciting to see.”
Marigold Boutique, located inside Painted Tree Boutiques, 14850 Manchester Road, St. Louis, shopmarigoldstl.com