The Creve Coeur-Based Online Boutique Metro Area Shoppers Are Loving Right Now

From a young age, Samantha Stirmlinger was fond of fashion. However, it wasn’t until she found herself homebound during the COVID-19 crisis that she decided to combine her passion for fashion with her buying-and-selling background to create an online shopping source, Marigold Boutique.

“My mom’s mom, Mary Catherine, would make her own clothes, and any time you saw her, she was always in gold, dressed to the nines, hoop earrings, just always loved fashion,” Stirmlinger says. “We would always talk fashion and talk about outfits. I think she kind of gave me that love for fashion.”

It similarly gave Stirmlinger the name for her online boutique, which she launched out of her Creve Coeur home last October.

“We kind of combined her name, Mary, with gold, to get the Marigold name,” Stirmlinger says. “If you go to our site, you’ll see pretty much only gold jewelry and gold accessories, and so I think I got that love for gold from her. She is not here with us, but I know she helps me along the way. I think she would love this.”

And what customers love is how Stirmlinger streamlines the online-shopping experience for metro area shoppers.

“We do a 10-mile radius for hand delivery – and that usually takes 24 to 48 hours,” Stirmlinger says. “Then we also have a free porch pickup in case they need it sooner than that.”

Stirmlinger also conducts two to three pop-up shops a month in locations such as the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, City Foundry STL and Missouri Athletic Club – and has also started doing private events. She also recently opened a shop inside Painted Tree Boutiques, a marketplace in Ballwin that supports small businesses.