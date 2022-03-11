The Busch Family Collaborates With Celebrity Stylist Gabriel Reboh on New Clean Fragrance Line

The Busch family has been brewing something other than beer as of late. Billy Busch and his wife, Christi, recently announced their partnership with former celebrity stylist Gabriel Reboh to create a line of unisex fragrances. The line, dubbed Béatus Paris, was released in St. Louis at Neiman Marcus on Feb. 14.

“My family is very creative,” Billy Busch says. “My kids are creative. They were talking about creating their own fragrance for many years. … We were lucky enough to meet with Gabriel and his wife, Nathalie, over a real estate deal. They were way further ahead in the perfume business than we could’ve imagined.”

Reboh, the artistic director of Béatus Paris, had a clear vision for this line of fragrances (inspired by his time in France, home to the world’s perfume capital), which attracted the Busch family to the partnership.

“They had the quality beyond belief,” Billy Busch says. “They had already come up with a recipe, a place to manufacture, the finest manufacturing plant in the world. It reminded me very much of the beer business – the attitude and legacy I grew up with, only making [something of] the highest quality.”

That common ambition to create only the best is what led Reboh to France in search of a manufacturer for the brand.

“France is … an environment of beauty … of well-being,” Reboh says. “Therefore, that was the choice to go to the best to get the best, right? We chose Symrise – they’re literally No. 1 in the world – and they don’t take everybody, and we succeeded. We got the best.”