Sustainable Fashion Brand Coralee Swimwear Rebuilds Coral Reefs With Each Purchase

Before starting high school, native St. Louisan Claire Forrest took to the water while in the Florida Keys with her mother. She recalls that first snorkeling experience as the moment she fell in love with our planet’s regal reef systems.

When confronted with the brutal reality of the delicate ecosystem’s disappearance last year, Forrest felt compelled to restore the piece of this planet that first inspired her, and so began the fashion brand Coralee Swimwear, which aims to rebuild reef systems with each purchase.

Forrest, after her freshman year in college, became a certified PADI scuba diver and snorkel instructor for the Boy Scouts of America in the Florida Keys.

“I lived on a sailboat and slept above deck, which was incredible,” she says. “I would watch the stars every night and fall asleep in this hammock. It was the most magical summer.”

She taught children how to snorkel and attempted to show the value and delicateness of the reefs that they explored.

“We knew it was a fragile system and were trying to be careful,” Forrest shares. “Part of my spiel would be ‘These reefs take 10,000 years to grow. Even if you’re nervous, please don’t touch them with your feet.’ I wasn’t really aware of how much damage was being done until I looked at [the reef system through Google Images] this year. They’re gone. That was just 10 years ago, and it broke my heart.”

Forrest, who also owns Claire Forrest Films, took the lull in photoshoot jobs caused by the coronaviral pandemic as an opportunity to focus on her first love – the ocean. She found an organization in French Polynesia through which people could pay to plant a reef.