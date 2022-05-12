STL Fashion Alliance Empowers St. Louis Area Professionals to Succeed as Designers, Models and More

Don’t call it a comeback. The co-founders of STL Fashion Alliance don’t just want to reestablish St. Louis as a nationwide fashion mecca alongside the likes of New York City or Los Angeles, they want this city to have its own fashion identity, its own appeal – its own brand, if you will.
“We are dedicated to our part of the fashion ecosystem and are working with other fashion organizations, businesses, networks and schools to collectively move the needle for St. Louis fashion,” says executive director Audra Harrold, who co-founded the nonprofit with director of operations Kristin Phommaly earlier this year. “This joint effort will ultimately keep our talent here, attract outside talent and spotlight St. Louis as a significant fashion city.”
Both Harrold and Phommaly have experienced barriers to entering the industry. Both had their own apparel brands, while Harrold also worked with the Saint Louis Fashion Fund and Phommaly ran Factory Fashion, which was made up of fashion shows and night markets.
“Over the years, we’ve noticed a disconnect in the local fashion communities – almost to the point of competition and to the detriment of the fashion community at large,” Harrold says. “Through our various roles in the industry, we’ve come across so much talent here that we couldn’t help but to bring everyone together to work in harmony.”
STLFA started with a phone call between the women late last summer. One of the first things they did was connect with organizations such as the Saint Louis Fashion Fund and businesses like Stars Design Group, a global apparel design and manufacturing house, to clarify the new nonprofit’s goals and objectives.
One of the biggest unmet needs they’re addressing relates to finances and inclusivity. “We understand the sticker shock of the price of entry for someone just starting out in the fashion industry,” Harrold says. “It is very important to both of us that cost should never be an issue to connect, learn and grow.”
Thus, membership in STLFA is free and open to all. Any local fashion professional can head to the website and enter their info to be added to the online directory – an all-in-one resource for both professionals and the public to seek out and connect with a seamstress or designer, say, to create a dress; with a photographer, stylist or model for a shoot; with writers or event producers; or with marketing and branding executives. Members are also invited to all STLFA events, which include happy hours, First Fashion Fridays, educational classes and grant opportunities such as pitch competitions and portfolio submissions.
One high-impact opportunity for members is the chance to be one of the rotating 10 designers featured in the just-opened Fashion West showroom at West County Center. Although not a retail space, Fashion West is an information and innovation center for designers to market themselves and their work for three months at a time. Anyone can stop by to learn about the designers and give feedback on displays – and any STLFA member can use the space to host an event, meet with clients for fittings, set up a meet-and-greet, and engage in other activities.
Yasi Fayal is one designer whose work is being featured through July in the Fashion West showroom. The Iranian American splits her time between Tehran, Milan and St. Louis and has known Phommaly and Harrold for a few years.
“Both Kristin and Audra are amazing, kind, talented individuals with a longtime dedication to the fashion community in St. Louis,” Fayal says. “They have been a huge help to starting my career here.”
Fayal launched her brand, MAANG by Yasi Fayal, in 2016. Her designs play with shape and volume and feature geometric elements that balance “Oriental tradition influences with contemporary styles.” The pieces on display at Fashion West come from Fayal’s “From Suspension to Movement” collection, which explores the theme of a woman who, “lost in her seemingly unattainable dreams, discovers the power and vision to move toward achieving them.”
With Fashion West in particular and STLFA in general, Fayal has gained many opportunities for outreach and growth via her peers and the public alike: “It provides a space for comments and feedback from colleagues, shoppers and others who have interest in this field. It’s also a great place for networking and collaboration within the [St. Louis] fashion community. Joining the many talented fashion professionals through STLFA has felt like an exciting restart for the local industry after the hard times of the pandemic.”
In addition to spurring the restart Fayal mentioned, Harrold and Phommaly hope to empower local fashion professionals to achieve their potential. “We are impressed and inspired constantly when we see a new look, or a new collection or photograph,” Harrold says. “These creatives work so hard. Seeing that pushes us to do our part to assist. This reminds us why we are here doing what we do every day.”
STL Fashion Alliance, stlfashionalliance.org
MAANG by Yasi Fayal, instagram.com/maangstudios
UPCOMING STL FASHION ALLIANCE EVENTS
May 31, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Fabric Fest
This wholesale fabric show at Fashion West is free and open to the public. See beautiful fabrics, buttons, zippers and other creative options presented by The Sourcing District out of Chicago.
June 3: First Fashion Friday
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., mingle at Evolution St. Louis, a high-tech knitting facility in the Grand Center Arts District.
2023:
St. Louis Fashion Week returns, with STLFA partnering and working closely with the long-missed and highly anticipated event.