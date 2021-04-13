St. Louisans Are Obsessed With These Locally Made Graphic Tees and Sweatshirts

When Ashley Blair became a stay-at-home mom, she craved a creative outlet. That outlet, Sweet Momma Blair, eventually became a booming online business based in Ballwin.

“Sweet Momma Blair, I would say, is trendier graphic tees that are either pop culture-related or sports-related,” Blair says. “Since I am a mother, a lot of it is also mom-related and also kind of goes with the seasons.”

Blair began Sweet Momma Blair in 2016 after welcoming her second child into the world.

“I was an early childhood teacher,” Blair says. “Once I decided to stay home, I just needed a creative outlet and a way to make a little extra income for my family.”

Although Sweet Momma Blair began with door-hanger birth announcements – often St. Louis Cardinals- or St. Louis Blues-themed – her business quickly grew to include vinyl T-shirts and then evolved further into her present-day sublimation process.

“Up until last year, I was using vinyl,” Blair says. “I had kind of taken some time off, and then I noticed a lot of people were doing sublimation. My husband and I looked into it and realized it really is the best way to make a shirt. My husband got me a sublimation printer for Christmas, and here we are. It’s definitely exploded more than I ever thought it would.”

According to Blair, sublimation is special because the design isn’t simply sitting on the shirt (or sweatshirt) like vinyl or screen printing.