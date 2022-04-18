St. Louisans are Loving this Restorative, Natural Skin Care Line

Raise your hand if you’ve struggled with easy-to-break nails, damaged cuticles, bloody hangnails or cracked skin! In fact, raise both hands – and heal them with the products designed by Clay Cosmetics.

Launched in November 2020 by local nail technician Angelica Clay, this beauty brand, which includes nourishing oils, scrubs and butters, stands by its motto to give you “skincare your skin deserves.”

“I celebrated my first [business anniversary] last year on Black Friday,” Clay says. “So far, it’s been really positive reviews and feedback on the products. I’m really enjoying the process.”

Clay ensures quality in her products by making each by hand and using cruelty-free materials.

“I originally started it because people would come in [to do their nails] and say, ‘My skin’s so dry, and I don’t know what to do,’” Clay says. “I was like, ‘I make butters and scrubs’ – and that was just for fun at the time. So I’d say, ‘Let’s see if that helps,’ and it’s really been helping [my customers].”

Clay’s clientele as a nail technician mostly includes women, whom she originally targeted with her signature products, but her cuticle oil and body butters proved a hit among men as well, her customers report.

“Many would come in and be like, ‘I need another jar – my husband took that one,’” she says with a laugh.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Clay Cosmetic products.