St. Louisan J.D. Gabbard Crafts Footwear to Last a Lifetime

Local cordwainer nonpareil J.D. Gabbard began his artisanal footwear efforts in 2015 with MYG HANDMADE, which he rebranded last year as KREOSOTE (a play on the word creosote, the antiseptic/wood preservative) after considerable soul-searching.

Gabbard characterizes himself and his efforts as a “one-man operation that single-handedly bench-builds custom boots using traditional European shoemaking methods that require from 50 to 100 hours of work, referencing American folklore styles with a modern/heritage design element to fit.” Gabbard recently spoke with LN about this fashion and artistry.

What aesthetically led you to rebrand MYG HANDMADE as KREOSOTE?

“It’s a knuckle-drag when you start thinking about rebranding your business direction, but after careful thought and consideration, this one bears witness to the balancing of modern and traditional designs while embracing the changing emphasis of the [KREOSOTE tagline] ‘American Built Folklore Boots.’

“MYG HANDMADE was always kind of a pilot program: design a few boots, present them and see what comes. All of my boots were received very well … but I began to notice a comparison to other heritage boot styles produced from a handful of manufactured marketing efforts and realized most of them were almost identically the same, if not complete copies from an original design.

“I thought to myself, ‘Why would anyone just copy a template from a historical boot of inception that had been around for 100 years and say, look at what I manufactured in 40 minutes for 40 bucks – now pay me nearly the price of a traditional shoemaker’s custom boot?’”