St. Louis Plastic Surgeon Launches Skin Care Line: Private Practice by Dr. Koo

After witnessing skin care products promising perfection underperform for patients, St. Louis plastic surgeon Dr. Michele Koo has created a skin care line, Private Practice by Dr. Koo, which is proven to perform.

“I’ve always been fascinated by skin care and more importantly skin health,” says Koo, who has been studying plastic surgery for more than 27 years. “My mother was obsessed with it, as [is] all of Asia. I started supporting my patients before and after surgery with various commercially available and subsequently private-label skin care products. I really was disappointed with their results as I followed their results over months and years.

“Being the results-driven person, I wanted to see more significant change in the quality, health of the skin. Plastic surgeons live and die by wound and scar healing, and I knew I could do better. Serendipitously, I was enough of a lab geek at Stanford and Washington University Medical School studying wound, collagen and tendon healing, I used many of the principles and contacts curated from those days to start assembling my team of formulators.”

Fast-forward through 27 years of practice, iteration, clinical use information and teamwork, and Private Practice by Dr. Koo was produced using compounded medical-quality ingredients.

“I use only the purest, most effective actives, as well as unique and unsurpassed delivery systems – buffering, microsomes, microparticles – that deliver real results without irritation and redness,” says Koo. “More importantly, the concentration of actives is curated and sequenced to actually achieve improvement. They are designed with differentiating actives and concentration levels to fit every type of skin – in other words, 100 percent ‘skin kind’!”