St. Louis’ Perfect Skin Code Offers Premium Pampering Tools to Revitalize Skin

With a decade of experience in dermatology, Kimberly Brown, a physician’s assistant, understands the power of presentation – a perspective that’s inspired her to introduce a line of skin care products, Perfect Skin Code, to help people put their best face forward.

“One of the No. 1 questions patients ask is, ‘What do you do for your skin?’” Brown says. “It dawned on me that there’s so much information out there that people don’t know what to do. They listen to their bestie or do whatever their grandma did, without realizing that we have different skin. What may work for you may not work for the other person, and we get frustrated.”

Brown aims to educate consumers on different skin types and on what products and habits will benefit each through her beauty brand.

As a first step in this mission, Brown describes how she used her undergraduate degree in health education to launch an online informative guide: “I wanted to develop a platform where people can get viable, clinical, medical information online. I always give people four [recommendations] for their skin care routine – to have a good cleanser, a vitamin C serum, retinol and a good eye cream. These are the basics, beside sunscreen.”

Brown released her recommended basics for skin care to customers at the end of January. She began with Perfect Skin Code’s Lift + Tone Germanium Contouring Roller (available for $69), a massaging tool for one’s face and neck that infuses the benefits of germanium.