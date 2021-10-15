St. Louis Metro Area Welcomes First Botox Bar in South County

Changing negative perceptions of plastic surgery is no easy task, but Kate Schoemehl is on a mission to show that the effects of feeling beautiful are felt much deeper than the skin’s surface, as evidenced at the metro area’s first Botox bar, Metro Medspa.

“A lot of women feel like aesthetic treatments are inaccessible,” Schoemehl says. “We are trying to offer a space for women of every age and every lifestyle. There is so much around feeling beautiful. It instills confidence. You feel empowered. You feel ready to face the world.”

Part of what Schoemehl calls “demystifying aesthetic treatments” is creating a communal experience, similar to what guests feel when entering a dry bar to get their hair blown out and styled. Steering away from the private clinical settings where injectable treatments behind closed doors can make patients feel as if what they’re getting done should be hidden, Metro Medspa aims to create a social atmosphere – even encouraging guests to take part in social media.

“Have it be something where you are proud of the place and coming to get these treatments,” Schoemehl encourages. “These treatments can be an opportunity for us to lift each other up and feel good. We can embrace aesthetic treatments as part of self-care.”

With 12 years of experience in the aesthetic industry, alongside her husband, who boasts 20 years of experience, Schoemehl brings cutting-edge procedures from New York City, where she began, to the Midwest, turning a laser hair removal clinic into a full-service medispa in unincorporated south St. Louis County.