St. Louis Metro Area Shoppers Can’t Get Enough of This Trendy Boutique in Wildwood

At Heels Boutique in Wildwood, girls just want to have fun.

Run by a local mother-daughter duo – owner and president Rosemary Barry and manager, buyer and social media director Allie Still – Heels’ decidedly different fun and friendly approach to offering the latest in women’s fashion has been turning customers into friends since 2008.

Now in fresh new digs at 121 Plaza Drive, just steps down the same street from its previous location, Heels is carrying on its sociable, stylish tradition. The new location was kicked off by a September grand reopening complete with cocktails, clothing deals and Chesterfield-based Mark Jenkins Footwear’s fall ’21 boot launch.

“Heels is fresh, fun and girly – a pink velvet couch was the original inspiration piece for the new store design,” Barry says. “We provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere, and we make sure everyone feels comfortable when they come in to shop.”

Barry – who earned a business degree from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and has dedicated her entire career to the retail industry – launched the local franchise of Heels after falling for its allure in Chicago, where the store originally began as an idea for a women’s shoe boutique among five friends over cocktails. “My sister-in-law and four friends opened Heels in Chicago, and I went to visit,” Barry recalls. “As soon as I walked through the door, I had my ‘aha’ moment – I knew I had to open a Heels because there was nothing like it in St. Louis.”