St. Louis Metro Area’s Only Full-Service Spa for Men Opens Second Location in Creve Coeur

The metro area’s only full-service spa for men celebrates five years in business in September, but it’s already unwrapped its gift: This June, Iconic Male Grooming Spa opened its second location in Creve Coeur. LN spoke with owner Jessica Brown about the spa’s successes, its challenges and what Iconic Male’s recent growth means for the metro area.

“I feel like [the new location] will give a greater reach,” Brown says. “We chose that location [because] there are a lot of offices there with our prospective clients.”

Of course, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has impacted this strategic positioning, as some area offices either remain closed or have employees working remotely or on a hybrid schedule. That hasn’t dampened the barbershop and spa’s optimism, though.

“We are St. Louis’ No. 1 spa for men,” Brown says. “We offer services from haircuts to straight-razor shaves, manicures and pedicures, facials, full-body waxing and massage.”

Reviewers rave about the sophisticated vibes and down-to-earth professionals, and a complimentary bar proves to be a top crowd-pleaser.

“I take my son here to get his hair cut regularly,” says Sarah Johnson of St. Louis in an online post. “My husband got the best haircut of his life here, and he said he loves the perks … Everyone is so professional and nice!”

Clients, or “icons” as the spa calls them, are extremely valued by the staff, Brown explains. In a show of appreciation and care, the original location in Ballwin recently held a raffle to benefit one of its clients who is undergoing a second battle against brain cancer. The large gift basket featured a variety of bourbons, a Jack Black facial kit and two branded whiskey glasses. The proceeds supported the client’s family as he underwent treatment at Rochester, Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic.