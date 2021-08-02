St. Louis Loves This New Local Paper Goods and Apparel Company

Exuding sleek sophistication and elegance, Mod Co. is “a graphic design and lettering studio that offers a collection of thoughtfully designed paper goods, accessories and apparel, as well as services such as small business branding and event stationery design,” according to owner and founder Meghan Ostermueller.
Ostermueller “wears many hats – literally and figuratively,” as she is the sole creator of Mod Co.’s hand-drawn lettering, designs and digital creations that are printed onto the shop’s wares: St. Louis T-shirts and sweatshirts; city magnets, prints, pins, stickers and buttons; pint and stemless wine glasses; tote bags and ball caps; greeting cards; and more.
The designs are modern and minimalist, often with a typographical emphasis. Bestsellers include the Saint Louis Serif Sweatshirt, with its neutral color palette and retro typography, and the clean, playful pin collection sporting female-empowerment quips such as “Girls just wanna have fundamental rights.”
“I really enjoy Scandinavian design and the simplicity it reflects,” says Ostermueller, who is a self-taught lettering artist with a degree in graphic design from Ohio’s University of Dayton. “I also like pulling inspiration from architecture; I love working clean lines and textures into my pieces.”
Mod Co. goods can be found in person at a permanent display in Kirkwood’s RF Home Co. and at local pop-up events and markets including the Maplewood Market at Schlafly Bottleworks and the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market, as well as online via Etsy.
Judging from the pristine, professional and stylish display setups, as well as the rapport and support Ostermueller has with other prominent makers and artisans in the area, one would assume the studio is a long-established part of the creative small-business community. But Mod Co. was officially founded as recently as November 2019 – a few months before the retail world would undergo a drastic change. Ostermueller was working full time as a designer on the product development team of a home décor company and, in May 2019, established Mod Co. as a side hustle.
“I had been creating art prints and wedding stationery for friends and family in my free time and thought, ‘Why not turn this passion into something bigger?’” she says.
What started as a few small events each month escalated to attending classes, workshops and networking meetups with other female small-business owners, to a very successful winter 2019 season, and then eventually to Ostermueller’s official launch of Mod Co. as her full-time occupation. However, with the external turbulence that existed in 2020, Ostermueller put a renewed focus on work/life balance and prioritizing mindfulness.
Now, halfway into 2021, Ostermueller is stepping back from working full time for the studio as she takes on a new role on the creative team for a business specializing in screen printing and embroidery. However, she’ll still be designing and creating new products for Mod Co. every season, and the studio’s merchandise will still be sold in-store at RF Home Co., online and at markets and pop-ups most weekends.
Next up is the Tower Grove Farmers’ Market on Saturday, July 31, and the Maplewood Market on Sunday, Aug. 1, but she’ll also be at Kirkwood’s Greentree Festival on Sept. 18 and 19 and Webster Groves Historical Society’s Christmas Market on Nov. 14.
Ostermueller knows she will always appreciate the freedom her small business has afforded her, no matter how involved she is. “I feel like I can finally have complete creative control over a brand I truly stand behind,” she says.
Mod Co., the-modco.com