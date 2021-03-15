St. Louis Favorite Laurie’s Shoes Celebrates 70 Years

Over the years, Laurie’s Shoes has become a St. Louis staple. And now, this family-owned and -operated shoe store is celebrating a momentous milestone — 70 years of outfitting families in functional, fashionable footwear for the entire family.

“We are at 70 years, and the family will be on the fifth generation by the 100th anniversary,” says Mark Waldman, president of Laurie’s Shoes. “The sky’s the limit on this one!”

Laurie’s Shoes was originally founded by Mark’s parents, Wally and Joan Waldman, and his grandfather, Morris Goldman, in 1951.

“Laurie’s Shoes multi-line family store was Wellstone – which, at that time, was one of the hottest locations in the country, actually,” Waldman says. “Then they opened where our store is currently, 9916 Manchester, in Glendale. At that time, the stores were one-of-a-kind. They were unusual in that they began as the first self-service stores in the country where shoes were displayed for customers to actually serve themselves.”

As time evolved, though, Waldman says the store became high-end and full service.

“Face-to-face service, sit down with an expert who knows feet and shoes,” Waldman says. “We have a phenomenal group of people who work at the company, and they care about our customers, and we never take it for granted. We just can’t. When I am upstairs, I see kids that are now here with their kids and those kids have kids. You don’t see this anymore, especially with the internet. People love the personal touch and technical expertise.”