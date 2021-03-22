St. Louis-Based Stylist Annie Heyward Aims to 'Take the Guesswork out of Getting Dressed'

Annie Heyward’s credentials might be equally as intimidating as attempting to condense your closet. The internationally published fashion stylist has, after all, worked with the likes of Oscar de la Renta and Vera Wang, among others. The St. Louis-based stylist’s experience in both the ready-to-wear and couture sectors, though, is what makes her the dream match for your next curatorial project.

“St. Louis has its own magic,” says Heyward, who often travels to Dallas, Chicago and New York on shopping excursions, of her home base. “The Midwestern woman wants to keep up with the trends, but she also has a classic, sophisticated, refined eye.”

Her appreciation of local style is evident in her collaborations with clients to “take the guesswork out of getting dressed.” The key, she’s found, is in recognizing what garments are best suited for their lifestyles and ambitions.

“My clients are integrating their personal lives with their professional selves,” says Heyward, commenting on the new widespread commonality of work-from-home lifestyles. “Clients have been wanting elevated athleisure. I’ve found it increases our productivity and energy levels when we get dressed with intention in the morning.”

Rather than devoting a half-hour or more to trying on various styles and finding that items in your wardrobe no longer work, Heyward streamlines the getting-ready process with a personal lookbook that sorts curated pieces in your closet alongside accessories and style techniques.

It’s as simple as flipping through a digital book of your preassembled clothes, pulling those pieces from your closet and then putting them on. Confidence can stem from knowing that each garment left in your wardrobe fits well, looks good and wears great.