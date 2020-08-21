St. Louis-Based Online Boutique Creates Eco-Friendly, Everyday Bags

Stacie Kane has always felt called to create. However, it wasn’t until she stumbled across a particular tenacious textile that she started sewing stunning and sustainable bags for her newfound business, dubbed i.e.

“I stumbled across this textile called washable paper, and I was like, ‘Washable paper – what in the world is that?’” Kane recalls. “I researched it a little bit more, and I was like, ‘Wow, this sounds pretty interesting.’ You can sew on it; you can throw it in the washer. I got a couple yards, and as soon as it arrived, I fell in love.”

Kane says the material immediately made her creative wheels start turning.

“As soon as I started making stuff with it, I was like, ‘This is it – I’m totally starting a business with this,’ because I knew I could make a whole product line out of it,” Kane says. “I was superexcited. Being a creative, artsy person my entire life, I knew I had an avenue that just wasn’t being fulfilled for me. I was like, ‘There is something out there for me; I know there is.’ I had this drive in me, and this was it. I found it, so that’s what started [i.e.].”

Kane creates a variety of beach, market and lunch bags, in addition to backpacks and clutches – what she dubs as eco-friendly for the everyday.

“They are all sustainable, all eco-friendly, but they are made out of a highly durable natural wood pulp cellulous fiber,” Kane says. “It is actually certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and, of course, OEKO-TEX … So it’s made ethically, and it’s not doing any damage to the environment.”