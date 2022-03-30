St. Louis-Based Missouri Historical Society Preserves Clothes From Trailblazing Model Grace Strobel

As the first American model with Down syndrome to represent an international skin care line, metro area resident Grace Strobel is making history while making a name for herself. The St. Louis-based Missouri Historical Society is documenting her achievements by adding seven of Strobel’s donated clothing items to its permanent collection.

“It was important to the Missouri Historical Society team to bring Grace’s garments into our permanent collection for several reasons,” says Adam MacPhàrlain, curator of clothing and textiles for MHS, in a press release. “First, because these garments share Grace’s story – a local woman doing notable work both with her modeling career as well as public speaking.

“And second, when collecting around disability, we often default to stereotypical representations of life with a disability, such as collecting mobility devices or T-shirts promoting disability rights and recognition. These are important pieces to collect, but it’s also important to show the diverse and active lives people with disabilities have. The clothing Grace donated demonstrates her career and her personal style and doesn’t focus on Down syndrome as a negative.”

Grace Strobel was born in Newport Beach, California, grew up in the metro area and now lives in Chesterfield with her parents. At 21 years of age, she jump-started her own modeling career when the portraits she posted on Facebook went viral, garnering more than 220,000 shares from around the world. Her mom, Linda Strobel, had set up the photo shoot with local photographer Trenna Travis after her daughter expressed interest in modeling. News outlets, beauty companies and apparel brands took notice of her potential.