St. Louis-Based Jewelry Designer’s Brand Beltshazzar Jewels is an International Success

En route to her daughter’s soccer game, Theresa Wangia is thinking about the one-of-a-kind jewelry she’ll design for Italy’s Milano Jewelry Week this fall and how those pieces might inspire a new collection from her St. Louis-based brand, Beltshazzar Jewels.
For years, Wangia has drawn inspiration from her travels and multicultural heritage, including her grandmother’s ties to the Blackfoot Indian nation, and often incorporates leather, chunky chains and opulent stones in her jewelry and accessories. She says she’s thrilled to create unique pieces for this international showcase that’s paying homage to the elements of earth, water, air and fire – a theme that lends well to her nomadic style.
“Beltshazzar” doesn’t have an exact translation.
“I kind of derived it from the Book of Daniel [in the Bible], but I switched it up a little,” Wangia explains. To her, it means “there’s beauty in your journey.”
Wangia is grateful her journey is leading her back to Milan, where her fashion career took root. She spent about six years in Europe in the late ’90s working as a model and stylist while crafting jewelry as a hobby. In London, she worked with a metalsmith at a boutique named Affinity, where she sorted stones and matched them to the owner’s liking. The apprenticeship allowed her to take part in the creative process, but it didn’t solidify her desire to become a full-time jewelry designer.
Moving back to her hometown of St. Louis and becoming a mother to five children opened a new chapter in her life – one so different from her previous chapter that it led her to question whether it was all part of the same story.
“I just started really missing my travels,” Wangia reflects. “I don’t know if ‘missing’ is a good word, but I was thinking about it in a way of ‘Did that actually happen?’ because my life was so different. I wanted to keep my travels close to my heart. I didn’t want to lose it.”
About 10 years after returning to the U.S., she dug out the tools and trinkets she had collected while abroad and began designing again.
“I decided I was going to travel through my work,” she explains, “and that’s how I started. It was a hobby while I was raising my kids.” Then, in 2011, she registered her business with the brand statement “Adornments For The Voyage.”
Leatherwork and entrepreneurship run in the family, so Wangia first sold leather accessories before developing a store of mostly necklaces, bracelets and earrings.
“My great-great-grandfather had a cobbler shop in Seneca, Missouri, and it was famous for making Buffalo Bill’s boots,” she says, referencing the 19th-century showman of the American West. This great-great-grandfather, Charles Frederick Luke, made about 1,000 pairs of shoes a year and also repaired footwear for Native Americans at his shop, C.F. Luke’s Lady’s & Gents Fine Boots & Shoes, which opened in 1875.
Learning about Luke and his trade has motivated Wangia to expand the leather goods section of her own shop, which she hopes to do in the future with new machinery that would allow for a more efficient workflow. Currently, Wangia fashions all of Beltshazzar Jewels’ leather by hand.
Beltshazzar Jewels has grown significantly since Wangia’s days of popping up at festivals across the Midwest and selling primarily from booths. Now, her jewelry and leather goods sell through her website and in shops worldwide; she’s corresponding with Fern Mallis, the former executive director of the Council of Fashion Designers of America credited as a pioneer of New York Fashion Week; and her designs are worn proudly by St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
“If you liked the necklace I wore Tuesday night, I bought it from @beltshazzarjewels!” read Jones’ Instagram post from the campaign trail in spring 2021.
Wangia describes her collaboration with the retailer Soft Surroundings, which began in February 2020, as her greatest accomplishment to date. Soft Surroundings now sells her jewelry in its stores all over the U.S. In the metro area, shoppers may also find her jewelry and accessories at Byrd Designer Consignment, The Hill Antique Market, Urban Matter and The Vault Luxury Resale.
Beltshazzar Jewels, 314-761-1812, beltshazzarjewels.com