St. Louis-Based Jewelry Designer’s Brand Beltshazzar Jewels is an International Success

En route to her daughter’s soccer game, Theresa Wangia is thinking about the one-of-a-kind jewelry she’ll design for Italy’s Milano Jewelry Week this fall and how those pieces might inspire a new collection from her St. Louis-based brand, Beltshazzar Jewels.

For years, Wangia has drawn inspiration from her travels and multicultural heritage, including her grandmother’s ties to the Blackfoot Indian nation, and often incorporates leather, chunky chains and opulent stones in her jewelry and accessories. She says she’s thrilled to create unique pieces for this international showcase that’s paying homage to the elements of earth, water, air and fire – a theme that lends well to her nomadic style.

“Beltshazzar” doesn’t have an exact translation.

“I kind of derived it from the Book of Daniel [in the Bible], but I switched it up a little,” Wangia explains. To her, it means “there’s beauty in your journey.”

Wangia is grateful her journey is leading her back to Milan, where her fashion career took root. She spent about six years in Europe in the late ’90s working as a model and stylist while crafting jewelry as a hobby. In London, she worked with a metalsmith at a boutique named Affinity, where she sorted stones and matched them to the owner’s liking. The apprenticeship allowed her to take part in the creative process, but it didn’t solidify her desire to become a full-time jewelry designer.