St. Louis-Based Brand Collections by Joya Launches Jewelry Line in Anthropologie Stores

When Betsy Nacrelli founded Collections by Joya, Anthropologie was her “pie-in-the-sky dream customer.” Just five years later, that sweet dream has come true for the St. Louis small-business owner with the recent launch of her local jewelry company’s latest line in Anthropologie stores nationwide and online.

“To now have Anthropologie as a client is a dream come true – a silver lining on an otherwise trying year,” Nacrelli says, noting how hard the COVID-19 pandemic has been on small businesses across the metro area and beyond.

In a partnership born out of persistence, an Anthropologie buyer stopped at Joya’s trade show booth about a year ago. “She walked in and said, ‘Joya … That sounds familiar,’” Nacrelli recalls. “And I then confessed I had emailed her every week for three years, as I believe our brands are the perfect fit. I guess persistence really does pay off. From that meeting, we began working with their team to create a collection! It has been an incredible pinch-me moment from the start.”

In another big development this year, Joya also made the move in late May from its former studio in St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood to a larger new space in that municipality’s Locust Business District. The “gorgeously renovated,” 3,600-square-foot studio features high ceilings, exposed brick and considerable natural light. “We were searching for a unique space that can operate as a showroom, event space, office space and warehouse,” Nacrelli says of the nonstorefront space. “We wanted to put our feminine Joya spin on the otherwise industrial building, so we filled the space with lush plants, a mural in our signature blush painted by our immensely talented intern, Shale [Kennedy], and fun, midcentury furniture from local vintage shops … [including] one of our favorite additions, [an] emerald green velvet sofa.”