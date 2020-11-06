St. Louis-Based Brand Collections by Joya Launches Jewelry Line in Anthropologie Stores

When Betsy Nacrelli founded Collections by Joya, Anthropologie was her “pie-in-the-sky dream customer.” Just five years later, that sweet dream has come true for the St. Louis small-business owner with the recent launch of her local jewelry company’s latest line in Anthropologie stores nationwide and online.
“To now have Anthropologie as a client is a dream come true – a silver lining on an otherwise trying year,” Nacrelli says, noting how hard the COVID-19 pandemic has been on small businesses across the metro area and beyond.
In a partnership born out of persistence, an Anthropologie buyer stopped at Joya’s trade show booth about a year ago. “She walked in and said, ‘Joya … That sounds familiar,’” Nacrelli recalls. “And I then confessed I had emailed her every week for three years, as I believe our brands are the perfect fit. I guess persistence really does pay off. From that meeting, we began working with their team to create a collection! It has been an incredible pinch-me moment from the start.”
In another big development this year, Joya also made the move in late May from its former studio in St. Louis’ Dogtown neighborhood to a larger new space in that municipality’s Locust Business District. The “gorgeously renovated,” 3,600-square-foot studio features high ceilings, exposed brick and considerable natural light. “We were searching for a unique space that can operate as a showroom, event space, office space and warehouse,” Nacrelli says of the nonstorefront space. “We wanted to put our feminine Joya spin on the otherwise industrial building, so we filled the space with lush plants, a mural in our signature blush painted by our immensely talented intern, Shale [Kennedy], and fun, midcentury furniture from local vintage shops … [including] one of our favorite additions, [an] emerald green velvet sofa.”
The new digs have already sparked creativity – namely, Joya’s new fall/winter 2020 collection available at Anthropologie, which has a local storefront at Saint Louis Galleria in Richmond Heights. “[The collection] is all about layering,” Nacrelli says. “From rich gold link chains and hoop earrings to delicate new additions to our signature Deco Diamond collection, the entire collection is built to layer.” Inspired by the couture looks from this season’s runway – which featured layer upon layer of necklaces, bracelets and earrings – the pieces create an opportunity for individuals to express their own signature style and personality with a personalized layered look, Nacrelli notes.
Although the self-proclaimed “thankful and proud St. Louis small-business owner” has been busy making major moves with Joya this year, she also has taken time to look beyond her own company, responding to the pandemic and social justice issues by giving back.
“From the beginning, we have built our business on a platform of giving back to women’s charities,” Nacrelli explains. “All of the challenges of 2020 really opened our eyes to the amount of need. We spent hours as a team researching local and national charities with a wide range of initiatives.” As a result, Joya donates 10 percent of sales each month to two chosen charities, which recently included Ferguson-based Jamaa Birth Village, a nonprofit providing affordable access to midwives and doulas of color, as well as childbirth and parenting education. “We share the stories and missions of each of our nonprofits, and we encourage our community and customers to learn more about these amazing causes,” Nacrelli says.
The Joya founder credits her team, fellow metro area small businesses and customers for offering love and support during this “crazy” year. “It is a really trying time to be a small-business owner,” she says. “But I am so inspired by the way our amazing city has come together to support one another through this … That, and my amazing team, is what keeps me going. There is no better place in the world to start or own a small business.”
As for the next “pie-in-the-sky dream,” Nacrelli aims for Joya to become a lifestyle brand this spring, with a rollout of new designs inspired by her background in interiors and textiles. After all, she knows “sweet dreams” certainly can come true.
Collections by Joya (nonstorefront), 2811 Locust St., St. Louis, collectionsbyjoya.com
