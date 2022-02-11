St. Louis Artist Suzy Farren Creates Wearable Art for Your One-of-a-Kind Wardrobe

A serendipitous set of circumstances led St. Louisan Suzy Farren to a new calling: eco-printing. The writer-turned-artist recently shared with LN how she fell in love with the unique art form’s process and the one-of-a-kind pieces she could create from it. Her items are now available for purchase at the Webster Groves location of Union Studio.
How did you become an artist?
About 10 years before I retired, I began taking art classes. In 2010, a woman in a class I’d taken asked if I’d create a small piece of art for a charity event. As a student, I had been given assignments, with an instructor to guide me. But this was different. I had to create something from nothing all by myself. As I stared at the 8 inches by 8 inches canvas, it seemed enormous. However, I managed to create something, and a friend bought it, thankfully. The experience made me alter how I thought about myself. Perhaps I could be an artist. [Now] my work has been in more than 50 shows in St. Louis and around the country. And I’m still constantly taking classes to learn new things!
What inspires your wearable art?
In 2010, I was fortunate to take a class with India Flint, the Australian woman considered the mother of eco-printing. I read about how you could work with leaves and onion skins to get their imprint on paper and fabric – without using inks. The organic nature of the process drew me in. It seemed magical. Twelve years and many additional classes later, I am still captivated by eco-printing. Every time I unwrap a bundle, it’s like opening a gift!
Describe your wares at Union Studio.
Union Studio began carrying [my eco-printed scarves] last fall. They proved to be popular … [so,] I have more [available there now]. [My] fiber piece, “The Times Are Out of Joint,” [also is] at the Webster Groves store. I made it summer 2020. when our nation was dealing with COVID-19 and so much unrest. All my work is intuitive and meditative. As I stitched, I contemplated all that was happening in the world. The stitches seem to express the chaos of that time.
What makes wearable art special?
It’s a tactile thing. Someone’s hands have lovingly touched the fabric and created something absolutely unique. No two leaves are the same, so no two of my scarves will ever be alike. And the process is wonderful. I gather leaves from my yard in the fall and press them to keep them flat. I place them carefully on the silk, cover them with a cloth, roll the fabric around a dowel and steam it in my turkey roaster. When it’s done, I unwrap it, discard the leaves, rinse it carefully and then iron it. I often dip the finished scarf in indigo or another natural dye like cochineal or onion skins to add color. It’s a labor-intensive process that I love doing every single time.
Suzyfarren.com, @suzyfarrenart, @suzyfarrenecoprint
Union Studio, 8157 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves, 314-279-1446, stlunionstudio.com