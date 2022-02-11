St. Louis Artist Suzy Farren Creates Wearable Art for Your One-of-a-Kind Wardrobe

A serendipitous set of circumstances led St. Louisan Suzy Farren to a new calling: eco-printing. The writer-turned-artist recently shared with LN how she fell in love with the unique art form’s process and the one-of-a-kind pieces she could create from it. Her items are now available for purchase at the Webster Groves location of Union Studio.

How did you become an artist?

About 10 years before I retired, I began taking art classes. In 2010, a woman in a class I’d taken asked if I’d create a small piece of art for a charity event. As a student, I had been given assignments, with an instructor to guide me. But this was different. I had to create something from nothing all by myself. As I stared at the 8 inches by 8 inches canvas, it seemed enormous. However, I managed to create something, and a friend bought it, thankfully. The experience made me alter how I thought about myself. Perhaps I could be an artist. [Now] my work has been in more than 50 shows in St. Louis and around the country. And I’m still constantly taking classes to learn new things!

What inspires your wearable art?

In 2010, I was fortunate to take a class with India Flint, the Australian woman considered the mother of eco-printing. I read about how you could work with leaves and onion skins to get their imprint on paper and fabric – without using inks. The organic nature of the process drew me in. It seemed magical. Twelve years and many additional classes later, I am still captivated by eco-printing. Every time I unwrap a bundle, it’s like opening a gift!