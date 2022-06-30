St. Louis Area Boutiques and Brands Promote Body-Positivity and Sustainable Practices With Stylish Swimwear

From Summersalt to Coralee to Splash Tribe, swimsuit shops and brands based in the metro area are promoting body positivity and sustainable business practices, so you can feel confident in yourself and your apparel choices. Slip into the latest women’s styles this summer with these on-trend, sparkly and shimmery, textured and crocheted, and flattering high-waisted suits with dramatic cutouts in eye-catching neons, metallics, red-hot hues and all-natural earth tones. Get ready to make a splash this season!

Summersalt

This body-positive brand proclaims: “Every body is a Summersalt body.” It’s declaring this season “the summer of self-love,” celebrating all women – “our bodies, our beauty, our power – because we’re all incredible.”

The St. Louis-based swimwear company, which, according to its website, took a whopping 1.5 million body measurements from 10,000 women to inform the Summersalt fit, is highlighting the women of its latest swimsuit campaign by sharing love letters they wrote to their bodies – “deeply personal messages of hope, resilience, love and appreciation.”

And now the retailer is asking you to do the same – write your own love letter and share it with the brand by tagging #GoSummersalt on social media.

Summersalt’s latest styles – made from recycled materials and shipped in recyclable and reusable packaging – include blue-hued and red-hot takes on its best-selling Sidestroke single-shouldered, one-piece suit. It’s available in a rainbow of other colors, as well as a long-torso version, and in sizes ranging from 0 to 24. Find trendy details on the brand’s Bow-Shoulder Ruched Sidestroke, Ruffle Backflip, and Sidestroke Bikini Top with a Tie Belt High Leg Mid Rise Bottom.

Coralee

From founder Claire Forrest, St. Louis-based brand Coralee creates sustainable swimwear to save the coral reefs.

As scientists “estimate that all coral reefs globally could be gone by 2050,” Coralee is “committed to fighting this problem and contributing to the solution,” according to statements on its website.

For each swimsuit sold, a baby coral reef is planted in the ocean. Upon receiving your swimwear, check out the included GPS coordinates and photo of the baby reef you helped plant.

To make its zero-waste, recycled ocean plastics swimwear, Coralee partners with textile-regeneration companies that source plastic and fibrous waste from recycling plants and from the ocean. Additionally, the brand advocates for the education and ethical treatment of the women working in its production lines.

New for this summer, Coralee’s collection includes bikinis with eye-catching accent ties, one-pieces with peekaboo cutouts and even matching mommy-and-me swim sets.

Splash Tribe

Among its designer apparel, Splash Tribe, the trendy local boutique located in Ladue’s Colonial Marketplace, is offering everything from sizzling pieces by St. Louis native supermodel Devon Windsor to neon numbers from female-led brand Frankies Bikinis.

Devon Windsor’s eponymous brand launched in 2019 with a collection of fashion-forward swimwear and resortwear made of luxurious Italian and Brazilian fabrics, with refined details and unique hardware on styles including high-cut bikinis, belted full-piece suits and cropped swim jackets. Feel free to strut like a supermodel this summer in these easy, breezy wearable styles that make for a confident look with minimal effort.

Female-led beachwear brand Frankies Bikinis always has a goal to “create swimwear that empowers women to feel their most confident,” according to the brand’s website. Created by mother-daughter duo Mimi and Francesca Aiello, the internationally renowned company aims to provide an inclusive range of styles made for women of all shapes and sizes, and collaborates with powerful women, including model Gigi Hadid, athlete Naomi Osaka, singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld and model Sofia Richie.

At Splash Tribe, find fun, flirty styles in fluorescent hues, including high-waisted bikinis and on-trend one-pieces with cool cutouts to leave you looking and feeling like the queen of summer all season long.

Splash Tribe, 8811 Ladue Road, Suite B, St. Louis, 314-721-6442, splashtribe.com

