St. Louis’ AK Brown Launches Black in STL Fashion Project

While on-site at a photo shoot last fall with fellow Black creatives, local fashion entrepreneur AK Brown remembers Brandin Vaughn, a St. Louis-based designer she’s looked up to for years, embracing her and thanking her for orchestrating such a trailblazing project.

“Before the shoot started, as soon as he walked in, he gave me a hug and was like, ‘No one has done anything like this,’” Brown recalls.

Vaughn says he was referring to Brown’s efforts to unite and empower Black professionals in the metro area fashion industry. In his 14-plus years in the industry, Vaughn hadn’t experienced something quite like the Black in STL Fashion project.

“For me to go into a room, and it’s full of creatives that are in the fashion industry, and they’re right here in my city, and I can identify with them being people of color – Black people – I felt very encouraged,” Vaughn describes.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Brown feels passionate about giving her city the creative credit it deserves. She got her start in fashion around age 11, when her aunt taught her to sew, and she later earned multiple academic degrees that would help drive her career in the industry.

“You don’t have to go to Chicago, LA or New York or other big cities in order to have a recognizable fashion brand,” Brown says. “It can very much come out of a place like St. Louis. I’ve been able to do it.”

After launching a style blog in January 2013, Brown grew her brand through various endeavors. Today, she works as a fashion influencer and stylist, creative director of AK Brown Studios and owner of HautePressPR, a boutique public relations agency for fashion and creative brands. Additionally, she plans to release new products this spring through her “elevated, unique streetwear” clothing line, LA1962.