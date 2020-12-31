Small-Batch Clay Jewelry Company Golden Hour Design Co. Born Out of a Pandemic-Inspired Hobby

When Mikayla Mains started creating polymer clay earrings during downtime amid the COVID-19 pandemic, little did she know that she was actually molding and shaping her future business: Golden Hour Design Co.

“I had found some polymer clay earrings at a market, not knowing that’s what it was made out of,” Mains says, “and once I finally found out what it was, I purchased quite a few other pairs. I needed a creative outlet, so I picked up the hobby myself.”

After posting pictures of her pieces on social media, Mains began receiving inquiries from friends.

“I was like, ‘Of course, I’ll send them to you guys,’” Mains recalls. “People were like, ‘I’ll pay you,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no. I’ll just send it to you.’ Then that just kind of got out of hand after a while, so my husband was kind of like, ‘You should probably start a business. You can’t keep giving them away for free.’ So that’s how it started.”

Mains currently has 27 pairs of polymer clay earrings available for purchase on her website and releases new pieces approximately every two weeks.

“I love for them to be eclectic,” Mains says. “I gravitate toward a bohemian style, but I try to cater my pieces toward a whole variety of people – so anything eye-catching and just working with colors and textures. I would say eclectic is my biggest inspiration. I try to make something that is really cool and modern.”

Mains starts each design by rolling out clay with a general idea in mind.