Shop With Sass: Golden Gems Moves to St. Louis’ Midtown Neighborhood

Golden Gems’ bold, beautiful boutique has moved to midtown St. Louis. Co-founders and sisters Amanda Helman and Susan Logsdon – who named their cheeky home goods brand for the Florida street they grew up on – have found the perfect place to grow their blossoming business: 3108 Locust St. Logsdon chatted with LN about Golden Gems’ fresh digs, the latest in its line of edgy, empowering goods and its holiday pop-up – just in time for gift-giving season.

Why did you choose your shop’s new neighborhood?

We found the perfect spot in midtown on Locust Street that used to be Fubar music venue. It was dark, and now, it’s bright and pink, with lots of natural light. We were really drawn to everything that’s happening on [Locust Street], and we’re excited to be part of the new growth that’s going on in midtown. We shut down our 1,200-square-foot Cherokee Street shop the second week of October and opened our 5,600-square-foot Locust Street shop Oct. 30.

Describe your new space’s style.

At Golden Gems, we believe there is a badass inside every one of us. Like our motto, we wanted our store to take up space and be bold. It is pink, there is cool tile work, a mural I did of a tiger holding a tattooed girl in its mouth, and fitting rooms with a wavy checkerboard pattern.

What’s new at Golden Gems?

We have a new apparel collection with hoodies and sweatpants – jogger sets, embroidered bags, 10 new mug styles and 20 new key tag styles with sayings to inspire your inner badass every day. Some of my favorites are “Unapologetic” and “Take a deep breath and remember who the hell you are.” At the end of 2020, we hired eight new employees, and we just hired five seasonal sales associates.