Series Six Apparel Company Opens Storefront in Richmond Heights Featuring St. Louis-Inspired Designs

The Boulevard business district in Richmond Heights has been blessed with some serious St. Louis spirit thanks to its newest neighbor – local apparel company Series Six.

“Series Six focuses on everything there is to love about St. Louis,” says Sami Maurer, owner of Series Six. “So whether you love the sports teams, local restaurants, specific neighborhoods, we really have T-shirts, hats, sweatshirts, you name it, for anyone who loves St. Louis, regardless of what they love about it.”

Maurer officially founded Series Six a little more than three years ago. However, it has been many more years in the making.

“I was studying business and graphic design in Alabama, and there are so many southern T-shirt brands, and I wanted to bring that back to St. Louis because we didn’t really have much like that in St. Louis or in the Midwest in general back then,” Maurer says. “So when I was home from school one summer, I designed one T-shirt, I found somewhere to make it, and I was super excited to wear it out when I started getting compliments. It made me realize this was something that I could actually do, so I started designing and selling that one shirt by posting on Facebook at the time. … That was six years ago.”

And although Maurer started slowly while in school – by selling and sorting shirts first from her parents’ dining room and then from her own home – Series Six has now graduated into its own storefront, which opened May 1, at 26 The Boulevard.

“We are super excited to be a part of The Boulevard,” says Maurer, who was awarded the space rent-free for three months as part of the Pop Local on The Boulevard contest. “We are really grateful for the opportunity. It’s a very unique thing for there to be a competition to win a free storefront. That’s kind of not really heard of, so we are super excited to be chosen as the winner, and we are eager to make the most out of that opportunity.”