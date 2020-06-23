Sara Patino Jewelry Crafts Handmade Designs from Recycled Materials

What started as a metalsmithing course at University City’s Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design became a permanent change in Sara Patino’s career – and the establishment of Sara Patino Jewelry.

“I just fell in love with it,” says Patino of making jewelry. “I’ve always loved working with jewelry and admiring these beautiful materials, but I’ve always noticed there isn’t a lot of talk about where [materials] come from [and] where they are sourced.”

Materials are a big factor in Patino’s mission to create timeless jewelry made of recycled metals in order to minimize the environmental impact during production.

“The way that metal is sourced is mainly two ways,” Patino explains. “You can buy from a source that gets the gold mined from an actual mining community – a lot of them are overseas, and then there is distribution in the U.S. – or you can just get recycled gold. The more I read about freshly mined gold and how it’s not always done in the cleanest way, the more I wanted to explore this recycled gold option.”

Patino’s array of jewelry is handcrafted using 100 percent recycled gold, silver or brass. Of these materials, 90 percent are locally sourced, while the other 10 percent are still acquired from within the U.S. Patino also creates using ethically sourced gemstones.

“You don’t have to take the natural resources we have; you can take what’s already existing and give it a second beautiful life,” Patino says. “So that’s what I thought was really awesome. It’s a bit more sustainable. There is a ton of old jewelry out there that needs a second home that’s not wanted.”