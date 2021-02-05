Saint Louis Fashion Fund Plans Move to Grand Center Arts District, Adapts to Industry Changes

Saint Louis Fashion Fund is making fashionable moves.

The metro area’s fashion hub is designing fresh digs in St. Louis’ Grand Center Arts District and concluding a nationwide search for both a new CEO and a development director.

The 7-year-old nonprofit, previously located in the heart of St. Louis’ famous downtown garment district, will return to its roots with the move to 3333 Washington Ave., a historic building owned and operated by the Kranzberg Arts Foundation.

“As St. Louis’ voice of fashion, we will continue to advocate for fashion-related businesses based here, increasing their reach and scope, while also pitching new businesses on moving here, which is important as we continue to build St. Louis up as a fashion epicenter once again,” says SLFF co-founder Susan Sherman.

The new 1,000-square-foot space will feature a fresh look from SLFF board member and St. Louis-based interior designer Jacob Laws in its two offices and flexible open space set to be used for operations such as mentorship meetings with local brands and popups for local and national designers.

“We are excited about bringing fashion to Grand Center!” Sherman says. “The new space is street-level and features multiple large windows that just beg for beautiful designs. Our move-in date is slated for June.”

The versatile location is the perfect fit for SLFF’s evolution from an incubator for emerging fashion designers to its new 10-year mission: creating 20,000 fashion-related jobs and doubling the industry’s economic impact to $6 billion by 2030, Sherman says.