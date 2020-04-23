Saint Louis Fashion Fund Manufactures Masks for COVID-19 Relief

When Michael Drummond of the Saint Louis Fashion Fund saw the call for medical masks in Seattle, he knew the metro area would likely follow close behind, and so he answered the call to create.

“I knew St. Louis was about a week or two behind the curve in terms of what they were experiencing, so I thought maybe we should get on the horn,” Drummond says. “I had put up a post [on Facebook] asking if anyone knew if this was a legitimate thing – do medical workers actually want these? – because you hear so much misinformation these days.”

Drummond says comments kept confirming the need, which led him to create a Facebook group dubbed STL Makers Unite for Medical Masks.

“It had 300 followers in two days,” he says. “So there was a definite outpouring from the city.”

Once Drummond determined the demand was there, he began working on a design with Dr. Kumiko Shimoda, an anesthesiologist at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield.

“We found from the research I did that a polyester/cotton blend seemed to be best in terms of breathability and if you’re going to reuse them,” Drummond says. “The fit was important, obviously, because you don’t want to have too much air circulation between the perimeter and the outside world. … Comfort was important because, worst-case scenario, doctors are wearing them, and they’d be wearing them for very long periods of time.”

Approximately 12 iterations later, and Drummond had mastered the mask, creating four sizes – a small for young children and three sizing options for adults. Although the masks aren’t N95 grade – “the most common of the seven types of particulate filtering facepiece respirators,” according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – they will protect wearers by reducing the intake of infectious particles, as well as serve as a barrier to prevent people from touching their faces.