Revival Runway Empowers Young Refugees in St. Louis to Pursue Career Interests in Fashion

When a teenager declares he or she wants to be a fashion designer or model, such a lofty aspiration might be disregarded as a childish dream. But at St. Louis’ nonprofit Revival School of the Arts, such dreams – including those in music, dance, art and photography – are valued and workshopped into viable career paths.

“At Revival School … we’re going to take you seriously and not just look at you like you’re a kid and you don’t know what you’re talking about,” says Aloha Mischeaux, program director of Revival Runway.

The international fashion collaborative of designers, photographers and models officially launched this spring in response to an increased interest in fashion among Revival School students. For 10 years, the school has connected young refugees in the city with people and other resources that empower them to pursue a creative interest within a collaborative, cross-cultural community.

“Refugees who are coming here, they have gifts, abilities and talents that make the St. Louis community richer and make us better off,” says Michael Ramsey, executive director of Revival School. “The key ingredient is the cultural collaboration – that we’re depending on each other and recognizing that people from different cultures are coming with different strengths that we need to complement our weaknesses.”

Revival Runway provides students with a nurturing space to express and hone their artistic interests, education on how to make a career out of those interests and a network of industry professionals willing to help students along the way.