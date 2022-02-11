Rainbows, Uteruses and Cacti – Local Foreign’s Fiber Art Is a Hit in the St. Louis Area

A macramé rainbow and a framed print with a quote about strong women hang in Tiara Martinez and Ciara Martin’s Wentzville art studio – a dedicated room in Martin’s home where the twin sisters-turned-business partners create and strategize for their small business, Local Foreign.
Martinez and Martin began “shipping rainbows” – handmade, yarn wall hangings like the one in their studio – to friends and family in early 2020 with the intention to brighten someone’s day in a socially distanced way, Martinez says. As word spread of their talent, requests to order these rainbows poured in, and so Martin’s Local Foreign Etsy shop, which previously sold vintage goods, transformed into a fiber art shop.
“We really dived in head-first when the pandemic started,” Martinez says. “We had nothing to do. We were home. We’re both Virgos – we don’t know how to sit still!”
Today, Local Foreign not only sells rainbow wall hangings, but also a variety of eco-conscious home goods and accessories on Etsy, through Instagram and at pop-up shops across the metro area. As described in the business’ written description, products feature “’60s lovesick shades … bright hues like confetti cake and early 2000s pop music, foggy romantic colors like a Monet painting or a first kiss. Something to fit every complex and unique mood and personality.”
Martinez and Martin have recently taken up knitting and plan to add more apparel or “slow fashion” to their shop this month, along with screen prints displaying inspiring quotes or phrases.
The sisters describe their business as an inevitable endeavor. They grew up inspired by their entrepreneurial mother, the former owner of the Bookcase Basketcase bookstore in St. Charles, and their great grandmother, who owned a hat shop on Cherokee Street before financial woes during the Great Depression shut the business down.
Martin says she learned valuable lessons about operating a small business through opening the bookstore with her mom, but it was actually her own daughter who motivated the creation of Local Foreign’s signature rainbow item.
“I made one for my daughter initially,” Martin reflects. “I had randomly stumbled across a Pinterest [post] and was like, ‘That’s really cute. I could make that.’”
Although many moms fancy Local Foreign’s heirloom décor for their nurseries or children’s rooms, Martin says the majority of their customers are adults buying for themselves.
“We [all] want to live somewhere that looks really fun and cute,” Martin expresses. “We want to have decorations that [are] kind of set apart from the typical ‘live, laugh, love’ signs. Let’s put rainbows in adult homes, in adult spaces. Adults deserve a little bit of … ”
“A little bit of fun décor as a treat,” adds Martinez, finishing her sister’s sentence.
Over the last year, Local Foreign’s rainbows were surpassed in popularity by its macramé uterus wall hangings, earrings, keychains and ornaments – symbols of female empowerment. “Our biggest supporters are other women,” Martinez explains.
“The women in our lives have been the reason that we’re successful,” Martin adds.
Because Local Foreign developed within an environment of supportive women, including fellow female entrepreneurs across the metro area, “women supporting women” has become the foundation of the sisters’ business. Martinez says they value “community over competition” and have even hosted workshops to share their craft.
“It’s super cathartic for us,” Martin says. “The way it really empowered us, simply making rainbows – it changed our lives. Maybe it’ll change yours.”
Local Foreign’s next collaboration on the calendar is a pop-up at 10 a.m. till 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, at Dharma + Dwell, a women-owned shop in Webster Groves specializing in zero-waste home goods. For more product and pop-up shop updates, follow @shoplocalforeign on Instagram.
Local Foreign, etsy.com/shop/localforeign