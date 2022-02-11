Rainbows, Uteruses and Cacti – Local Foreign’s Fiber Art Is a Hit in the St. Louis Area

A macramé rainbow and a framed print with a quote about strong women hang in Tiara Martinez and Ciara Martin’s Wentzville art studio – a dedicated room in Martin’s home where the twin sisters-turned-business partners create and strategize for their small business, Local Foreign.

Martinez and Martin began “shipping rainbows” – handmade, yarn wall hangings like the one in their studio – to friends and family in early 2020 with the intention to brighten someone’s day in a socially distanced way, Martinez says. As word spread of their talent, requests to order these rainbows poured in, and so Martin’s Local Foreign Etsy shop, which previously sold vintage goods, transformed into a fiber art shop.

“We really dived in head-first when the pandemic started,” Martinez says. “We had nothing to do. We were home. We’re both Virgos – we don’t know how to sit still!”

Today, Local Foreign not only sells rainbow wall hangings, but also a variety of eco-conscious home goods and accessories on Etsy, through Instagram and at pop-up shops across the metro area. As described in the business’ written description, products feature “’60s lovesick shades … bright hues like confetti cake and early 2000s pop music, foggy romantic colors like a Monet painting or a first kiss. Something to fit every complex and unique mood and personality.”