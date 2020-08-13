Q&A: Local Stylist Amanda Lux Wissman Busts Hair Health Myths

Amanda Lux Wissman went from being “everyone’s go-to hair girl” in college to owning her own successful business, Hair by Amanda Lux. Housed in Jolie Salon in Frontenac, Lux specializes in natural-looking and lived-in hair color. Lux hosts a weekly online video program, Just a Tip Tuesdays, which streams on her social media channels, to teach and inspire people at home. “It was a way to connect on a different level,” she says. “Instead of covering complicated styling techniques, I get back to the basics and talk about topics a lot of clients are unfamiliar with.” Lux recently chatted with LN about common beauty myths and the truth behind them.

Does stress turn your hair gray?

Absolutely! I have seen stress do crazy things to people’s hair. Along with the increase in “sparkles,” I have seen hair loss. Mental health can have as much of an impact on one’s hair as [it does on] physical health.

Can washing your hair daily be bad for it?

It depends on your hair type. The oil your scalp produces is called sebum. The finer your hair, the more it produces. It can nourish your hair but is also what makes it feel greasy. If you have coarse hair, it is best to go longer between washes, [as] hair needs natural oils to feel soft and shiny. Buy a boar bristle brush, and brush the hair every morning to bring that oil from the scalp down to the ends. Finally, it is absolutely bad to wash daily if you are not using the proper shampoo and conditioner. It is best to get your products from your local salon.