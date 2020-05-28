Q&A: Jill Moore Talks Coastal Inspiration Behind Calihoo Online Boutique

Jill Moore lives for that “day-at-the-beach” feeling, and that vibe inspires the St. Louis native’s online boutique, Calihoo. Moore fell in love with coastal communities while working in public relations in San Jose, California. These days, happily planted back in her hometown, the wife and mom of three is bringing that relaxed beach style to fellow area residents with Calihoo’s coastal-themed, artisan-made accessories, from brightly colored statement earrings, necklaces and bracelets to trendy clutches and cover-ups. LN recently caught up with Moore to learn how Calihoo aims to make waves across the Midwest.

What inspired Calihoo’s launch?

I discovered that, on a rough or dreary day, I would often wear a favorite piece of jewelry to remind myself of the coast. With Calihoo, I’ve sourced from a wide variety of quality artisans and showcased all of their beautiful pieces in one spot. I enjoy the hunt of finding the next great piece of jewelry [or] great bag. For others who don’t want to spend hours online, they can go to calihoo.com and get it all in one spot.

Tell us about Calihoo’s selection.

Calihoo is [about] “vacation vibes every day,” and many of our pieces have a coastal flair. For Calihoo, I look for pieces that make me smile – pieces that are well-made by artisan hands, not factories. Our pieces can work for [a] classic, preppy [or] bold style. The common thread is that you smile when you put it on and you know you look great.