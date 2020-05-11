Q&A: Dominic Michael Salon Owner Shares Insight on At-Home Hair Care

The passage of time while under stay-at-home orders has shown itself in an unflattering way for some. Long, shaggy hairstyles and roots revealing a different hair color have emerged, inspiring some amateur hairdressers to take matters into their own hands.

Metro area cosmetologists are equally as anxious to get back into their salons as their clients are to fix their personal style quandaries. Businesses in St. Louis city and county will begin reopening on May 18, but St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has said businesses such as salons that are unable to operate with required social distancing and face mask precautions should remain closed, according to a St. Louis Public Radio report.

While salons are closed over public health concerns, stylists have taken to social media to host giveaways and share expert tips for hair maintenance. For example, Studio Branca’s Reese Bond has posted numerous how-to videos, including tutorials for elegant braids and wavy “mermaid hair,” on her account (@studiobranca_reese). Studio Branca, which has locations in Chesterfield Valley and Creve Coeur, has been cleared to reopen on May 18 and is booking appointments now, according to social media posts.

Dominic Michael Salon, which has locations in Ladue and Chesterfield, has been active on social media in an effort to keep clients informed and engaged, as well.