Q&A: Audra Noyes Discusses Her Luxury Brand AUDRA, COVID-19 and the Fashion Industry

From debuting collections at New York Fashion Week to launching its headquarters in Ladue, AUDRA, by Audra Noyes, is a luxury brand that knows how to pivot – fashionably. LN recently caught up with Noyes, a Saint Louis Fashion Incubator success story, about fashion changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent release of her luxury loungewear line.

What inspires your brand?

My Parisian training at [French multinational high-fashion house] Lanvin and [British fashion designer John] Galliano was instrumental in my tailoring and design skill set and, in tangency, defining what I wanted to say about women through my designs.

Through every aspect of my business, I keep the inspiring, strong women of my family, and the dynamic women who I am fortunate to have around me in my daily life as friends, supporters or clients, at the forefront of my mind. I’m continually creating for their lives, drawn from their experiences. Each is dynamic and has a distinct voice, expressed through the clothes they choose to wear. The real successes are those pieces that can be worn by all of these women and in every aspect of their life. The fall/winter collection has been my most personal and emotionally charged.

Why did you choose Ladue as AUDRA’s headquarters?

After receiving an Arch Grant in 2019, I’ve made the conscious decision to establish the AUDRA headquarters in Ladue. The past four years have been an invaluable experience, one that’s opened up opportunities while expanding my creativity and business growth.