Q&A: Audra Noyes Discusses Her Luxury Brand AUDRA, COVID-19 and the Fashion Industry

From debuting collections at New York Fashion Week to launching its headquarters in Ladue, AUDRA, by Audra Noyes, is a luxury brand that knows how to pivot – fashionably. LN recently caught up with Noyes, a Saint Louis Fashion Incubator success story, about fashion changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent release of her luxury loungewear line.
What inspires your brand?
My Parisian training at [French multinational high-fashion house] Lanvin and [British fashion designer John] Galliano was instrumental in my tailoring and design skill set and, in tangency, defining what I wanted to say about women through my designs.
Through every aspect of my business, I keep the inspiring, strong women of my family, and the dynamic women who I am fortunate to have around me in my daily life as friends, supporters or clients, at the forefront of my mind. I’m continually creating for their lives, drawn from their experiences. Each is dynamic and has a distinct voice, expressed through the clothes they choose to wear. The real successes are those pieces that can be worn by all of these women and in every aspect of their life. The fall/winter collection has been my most personal and emotionally charged.
Why did you choose Ladue as AUDRA’s headquarters?
After receiving an Arch Grant in 2019, I’ve made the conscious decision to establish the AUDRA headquarters in Ladue. The past four years have been an invaluable experience, one that’s opened up opportunities while expanding my creativity and business growth.
I’m pleased to continue to build roots within our community. We have local clients and brand ambassadors that champion AUDRA. Simultaneously, we’re expanding our national distribution and investing heavily in digital. St. Louis offers several advantages that align with my current business strategy, both locally and nationally.
Tell us about your latest designs.
We import our fabrics from small-batch, family-owned mills in Europe and Japan, followed by each ongoing step of manufacturing done entirely in America, at female-owned factories, allowing us to deliver limited runs of high-quality, thoughtful clothing.
We’ve been agile this year to accommodate our customers’ needs. Our new introduction of loungewear and accessories, including masks and small scarves, is delivering on that demand. We’ve utilized luxury-quality and durable fabrics that can be worn by AUDRA customers in all aspects of her life.
How is your brand evolving with the fashion industry as a whole during the pandemic?
We’ve faced challenges, like many small businesses this year, but continue our focus on intentionality and relationships with customers, production partners and collaborators [enabling] us to connect directly with the AUDRA woman and design/produce for her, especially in these changing times. We balance her shifting dressing needs with the alluring nature of AUDRA styles.
We’re investing more in digital and direct sales – shifting away from the traditional fashion calendar and transitioning our operations for new products launched monthly and on demand, instead of seasonally – which allows us to be more agile and take direction from customers, create safe/curated shopping experiences virtually and at our atelier, and gear up to launch really exciting new lines and collaborations in 2021.
AUDRA, 9753 Clayton Road, Ladue, 314-275-0758, audraofficial.com