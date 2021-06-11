Pure Vibes Skin Care Company Opens First Storefront in University City

Since 2013, Pure Vibes has been creating all-natural body butters, bars and more – and now you can shop the endeavor’s array of offerings at its first-ever storefront, located in University City.

“We are so excited to share our space,” says Tiffany Wesley, founder of Pure Vibes. “It’s very natural. We have a theme of blackened wood and earth tones with lots of textures. It’s warm and comforting and inviting.”

The 1,800-square-foot space – which Wesley says was split so the front half specifically supports shopping and the back half stores soaps for curing – features Pure Vibes’ plethora of products, a refill station and a mini DIY bar.

“We want to be really sustainable,” says Wesley of the refill station. “A majority of our packaging has been glass, with the exception of our shower gels, so we wanted people who are local to have the opportunity to come and refill their bottles and not have to pay the additional price of a new bottle with the labels and packaging.”

Wesley says the DIY bar was inspired by requests for swapping out scents in the Renew body and Glow facial oils.

“We will have them a little à la carte-style, where you can choose if you want grape or jojoba or argan oil or avocado oil,” Wesley says. “Then, you’ll add essential oils so you can blend it yourself.”

For Wesley, essential oils are key to her creations.

“My whole perspective and philosophy is that we’ve really overlooked the power of scent and the effect it has on our bodies,” Wesley says. “So if you grab the Awaken body wash, you smell lavender oil or lemongrass, and you are going to awaken and rise and get uplifted. If you were to grab the Support body wash, it has more of a grounding scent, so it makes you feel calmer and more soothed. So we are really thoughtful about pairings and going after what essential oils in our products are meant to be used for.”