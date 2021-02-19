Polished Prints Aims to Spread Kindness Through Empowering Apparel for Kids and Adults

Since the spring of 2018, lifestyle brand Polished Prints has worked to spread its message of empowerment and kindness from its base in Illinois to a continental audience. LN chatted with Leah Longueville, the owner and creative behind the brand, about how her team’s graphic designs continue to resonate with a growing audience.

“It started with the overarching theme of kindness and … the interactions we have with people in everyday moments,” she says. “Going out of your way to do something kind intentionally can impact another person in ways we do not know. Those small interactions are powerful.”

The goal of human connection through clothing that promoted influential messaging began when Longueville first designed onesies for her daughter in the family’s guest bedroom.

“I had recently left my full-time career … in tourism [and] was freelance graphic designing,” she recalls. “I didn’t have a creative outlet that was all my own. At the same time, as a new mom, I wasn’t finding apparel for my daughter that aligned with our personal values and outlook.”

She began posting the heat-transfer vinyl designs to social media, which in turn created buzz.

“Something clicked and it grew organically,” Longueville says. “I started an Etsy shop, did a website, and [now] we wholesale to over 250 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada.”

Polished Prints’ initial design – a statement tee with the slogan “Be the Good” imprinted on it – is still the brand’s bestseller, though newer mantras, such as “for all womankind” and “world peace begins at home,” also connect with consumers. In today’s climate of division and literal separation, the lifestyle brand serves to provide the human connection craved by many.