Plan a Regency-Themed Soirée Worthy of a Bridgerton in the St. Louis Metro Area

The release of “Bridgerton,” now streaming its second season on Netflix, has sparked a renaissance in elaborate tea parties, Regency-period fashion, romantic promenades and royally decorated balls. While the nearest Queen’s Ball – the show creators’ official “Bridgerton Experience” – is in Chicago, the metro area vendors listed below are ready to re-create the most extravagant Regency-style event for you and yours right here at home. Whether you fancy yourself as the Duchess of Hastings or as Lady Whistledown, get ready to toast to everything royal, regal and romantic with this guide to presenting a Bridgerton-approved soirée.

Dress the Part

Find “Bridgerton”-esque high-waisted, floor-length gowns with square necklines and statement sleeves at Mia Grace Bridal, and polish off your look with Regency flair in the form of dainty pearl accessories and crystal tiaras.

Mia Grace Bridal, 108 Chesterfield Towne Center, Chesterfield, 636-778-3433, miagracebridal.com

For a more modern take on Regency fashion, look no further than the floral maxi dresses fit for a romantic stroll in the garden at Ivy Hill Boutique.

Ivy Hill Boutique, 8835 Ladue Road, St. Louis, 314-721-7004, instagram.com/ivyhillboutique

Set the Scene

Following rave reviews from a recent “Bridgerton”-themed luxury tea party experience, Alpaca Picnic is ready to play host to your Regency-style event. This locally based business can provide an Instagram-worthy picnic spread complete with a line of complementing dining ware and décor, from pale pink florals to baby blue candlesticks and gold accents.

From elegant floral-patterned plates and antique chargers to stunning gold flatware and shimmering chalices, Styled + Staged STL offers The Bridgerton place setting – definitely Duchess Daphne-approved for your Regency-inspired affair.

Styled + Staged STL, 4810 Fairview Ave., St. Louis, 314-899-9321, styledandstagedstl.com

Prep the Spread

Indulge in La Pâtisserie Chouquette’s Tea Time Tea Biscuit Collection, including biscotti, chocolate salted caramel cookies, madeleines and more, as well as a bag of house-blended Garden District Loose Leaf Tea.

La Pâtisserie Chouquette, 1626 Tower Grove, St. Louis, 314-932-7935, simonefaure.com

From savory sandwiches, croissants and quiche to sweet cookies, pastries and macarons, Nathaniel Reid Bakery can prepare a feast fit for royalty.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery, 11243 Manchester Road, St. Louis, 314-858-1019, nrbakery.com

Stage the Soirée

Missouri Botanical Garden’s English-style Blanke Boxwood Garden – featuring immaculately maintained boxwoods, perennial borders, whimsical fountains and a gorgeous gazebo – will have your guests believing they’ve walked onto the set of “Bridgerton.”

Missouri Botanical Garden, 314-577-0200, missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/private-events-rentals/blanke-boxwood-garden

Be transported to England for a proper tea and pastries at The London Tea Room in St. Louis’ Tower Grove South neighborhood.

The London Tea Room, 3128 Morganford Road, St. Louis, 314-241-6556, thelondonteamerchant.com

