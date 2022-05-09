Now Streaming: 5 St. Louis Area Designers Compete on ‘Fashion Anarchy’ Reality Show

Watch five local fashion designers compete for a brand-building prize in “Fashion Anarchy,” the new reality show now livestreaming at ahtvnet.com – home of recently debuted St. Louis-based AH! TV Network.

“This is a launching pad to build someone’s career,” notes Dwight Carter, the show’s executive producer and host.

Carter is also the creative director and CEO of Brainchild Next, a St. Louis-based event management and marketing company. He originally produced “Fashion Anarchy” as an event beginning in 2018, then in late March of this year debuted it as an eight-episode series on AH! with new 30-minute episodes streaming Mondays at 7 p.m. and re-airing Wednesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

With Carter, who has 15 years of experience producing designer competitions, the show is hosted by Izzy Polanco of Restyled by Izzy, an online fashion resale and consignment business.

Among the competitors is 16-year-old local fashion designer Madison Marks – owner of custom and curated clothing brand Blema – who describes her aesthetic as “a blend of punk, camp and glamour.” Designers also include Kelsey Janae, who has an upcoming brand called AURA; Lukas Roe, whose eponymous line boasts eclectic style with luxury details; Brandin Vaughn, founder of the sophisticated, elegant and edgy Brandin Vaughn Collection; and Caroline Williard, owner of CWCouture custom-made garments.