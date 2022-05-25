Mother-Daughter Duo Aim to Expand St. Louis-Based Skin Care Brand Skin & Wicks

Creativity runs in the family behind St. Louis-based Skin & Wicks, a skin care brand that launched just over a year ago, in March 2021.

Kyera Belton started making body butters to use on her hair and skin when she was young, so when her mother, Sonya Taylor, shared a dream to sell the cold-pressed soaps she makes, Belton recognized they could have yet another thing in common.

“She wanted to start a soap business,” Belton says, “and I told her, ‘Okay, Mom, I want to start a body butter business. Let’s just go into business together.’”

The venture made sense in more ways than one, as both continually seek to live healthier lifestyles. Making their own products, Belton explains, gives the two more control over what their bodies come into contact with, whether through rubbing in lotion or by breathing in the scent of a lit candle. Hence, all Skin & Wicks products are made with natural ingredients.

St. Louisans had an immediate response when mother and daughter appeared at their first pop-up with The Women’s Creative, an organization that coordinates local vendor markets. “We jumped right in it,” Taylor says. “We had a lady put some of our body butter on and just walk down the street. And the next thing we knew, we had a table full of people. We didn’t know that the product was going to blow up the way it did.”

Among the duo’s bestsellers are the Citrus Agave Body Butter, followed by the Oatmeal, Milk and Honey Soap and matching Body Butter. The Sea Salt and Orchid Soap is another popular product, and White Eucalyptus proves a favorite among the candles available for purchase.

The duo doesn’t stop at body butters, soaps and candles, either. In addition, you can shop body scrubs, bath bombs, shower steamers and beauty tools at Procure’s curated shop at City Foundry STL or online at skinandwicks.com. Beyond that, Belton and Taylor hope to branch into wholesale with Fresh Thyme and someday expand into big-box retailers like Target and department stores like Nordstrom. And both agree: A storefront is a definite possibility down the road.

“We have our little disagreements, but then we end up coming together and making one solid decision,” Taylor says of working with her daughter. “I think we work pretty good together.”

Belton adds: “Actually, I wouldn’t pick any other partner to share a business with. Being that she’s my mom, I trust her more than I would trust anybody else.”

